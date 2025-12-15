NZ’s Jewish community on edge after Bondi Beach attack

Source: Radio New Zealand

New Zealand’s Jewish community is shaken and on edge following the terrorist attack in Sydney

Sixteen people have died after two shooters opened fire at a Jewish holiday celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach late yesterday.

Local leaders said they have stopped holding religious celebrations in public because it is too much of a security threat.

Security measures have been increased for the Jewish community across New Zealand after the harrowing Bondi Beach terror attack.

Police were today patrolling outside a Jewish school and an associated deli cafe in Auckland.

Local Simone Colwill is a regular at the deli and said the mood was sombre.

“I just really wanted to stand with the Jewish community, it’s a very sad time for all of us who relate to the Jewish culture and as a Christian we share the same Father, we relate to the same Christian heritage. I just wanted to express some solidarity with them.”

She said it was supposed to be a time of peace and joy during Hanukkah.

“It’s a very sad time of year now, because when the angels appeared before Jesus was born they said peace on earth and goodwill to all men and that should be the focus of Christmas, but unfortunately we’re not seeing a lot of that in the world today.”

Nick Monro

Robert Max has been part of the Jewish community in Auckland his whole life.

“Horrified, but not entirely surprised, because the scene in Australia has been so bad over the last two years it seems inevitable that there would be consequences.”

He will have extra prayers when he lights a candle for Hanukkah tonight.

“We’ll be thinking of those affected and communities around the world who face similar risks.”

Rabbi Dean Shapiro leads the Progressive Jewish Congregation in Auckland, Beth Shalom.

“I’ve heard from members of Beth Shalom who are both frightened and strengthened and I’ve gotten a few lovely messages from both Christian clergy and folks around New Zealand who have sent messages of support and shared sorrow.”

New Zealand Police are working with the Jewish Council to ensure everyone can celebrate the Hannukah festival safely.

“We the Jewish community has been in contact with New Zealand police who have been, as I understand it, just extraordinary and all over it and doing everything they can to support us. Not only because of the possible threat of violence, but because of the fear they understand we feel.”

Nick Monro

During Hanukkah, Jews light candles for eight nights in a row. This will be the second night.

“We gather as a synagogue to have one very special shared night of Hanukkah, celebrating and enjoying each others’ company and there will be extra security for that.”

Rabbi Shapiro said they hold any events within gated synagogues with security.

Police said they will have officers patroling significant sites of worship for the Jewish community around the country.

Holocaust Centre chair Deborah Hart used to MC events in public parks, in Wellington – until a few years ago.

“We can’t do that anymore, we can’t hold these events in public. It’s just too much of a security threat here.”

She said the Jewish community now worked with police to hold any event.

“We know that there are threats to the Jewish community in New Zealand and it means that we’ve been forced into heightened vigilance. We now need heavy security around places of worship and any community events.”

Nick Monro

Federation of Islamic Associations chair Abdul Rassaq said they had offered the Jewish community their sympathy and thoughts.

“March 15 was a trauma for all of us, not just the Muslim community but the wider New Zealand community and the Australian community as well will be feeling the same at this time, after what’s happened at Bondi,” he said.

“This was a hate fuelled cowardly terror attack which has no place in any religion.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon met with Jewish leaders privately this afternoon and said it was time to look after our local and Australian Jewish friends at this time.

The Terrorism Threat Level around New Zealand remains the same, which is that a terrorist attack is a realistic possibility.

