Name release – Foxton Beach fire

Attributable to Inspector Ross Granthan, Manawatu Area Commander:

Police can now release the name of the two people found deceased following a house fire in Foxton Beach last Tuesday.

They were 79-year-old Thomas Muliaga, and 71-year-old Fiona Cameron.

Our thoughts remain with their family and friends at this sad time before Christmas.

The investigation into the cause of the fire has concluded. It is not believed suspicious and the deaths have been referred to the Coroner.

