Shots fired at Bondi Beach in Sydney – reports

Source: Radio New Zealand

David Gray / AFP

Sydney police are urging the public to stay away from Bondi Beach after reports of multiple shots fired in the area.

Police said they were responding to a developing incident at Bondi Beach.

“Anyone at the scene should take shelter. Police are on scene and more information will be provided when it comes to hand.”

Emergency services have also arrived at the scene.

– more to come

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand