Keep your homes secure this summer

As the summer season approaches and more people spend time outdoors, Hawke’s Bay Police are reminding residents to take extra precautions to keep their homes secure.

Recent reports show that opportunistic thieves have been taking advantage of unlocked doors and windows, even when people are at home.

Thieves are always looking for opportunities,” says Detective Gabrielle Parsons.

There has also been an increase in the number of diesel thefts in rural Hastings.

“Thieves are lazy, and simple steps like locking a gate or not leaving keys in your vehicle can make all the difference… Don’t make it easy for them.

“Even short lapses in security can lead to stolen items, such as phones, wallets and keys.”

Detective Parsons encouraged people to take simple steps to deter criminals.

“Lock all doors and windows, even if you’re only stepping outside briefly. Window stays are a good investment because they give you ventilation without compromising security.

“Alarms, sensor lighting, and quality locks are all good investments to make your home less of a target.”

People are also encouraged people to get to know their neighbours.

“Most importantly, report any suspicious activity to Police on 111 if it’s happening now, or contact us via 105 if it’s after the fact.”

