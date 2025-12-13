Police win long-running effort to seize drug supplier’s assets

Source: New Zealand Police

Wayne Namana lived the high life profiting from the drugs he pushed into the community, but a judge has brought his party to a close.

Yesterday (12 December), Justice Dale La Hood granted a profit forfeiture order against Namana totalling $653,000 – the amount Police calculated as the unlawful benefit he received from his offending. The order was made under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act and is the result of a long-running investigation by Police’s Asset Recovery Unit.

The 67-year-old Wairarapa-based drug supplier has reached a settlement with Police and will forfeit a piece of Masterton real estate, seven vehicles, seven motorcycles, bank funds, seized cash plus an addition payment of $91,000 in funds, with a combined total in value of around $240,000.

He could still stand to lose around $400,000 more, if or when Police identify other assets that could be seized.

Detective Sergeant Alex Macdonald calls it a “significant win” against organised crime.

“Wayne Namana lined his pockets from misery and suffering… Users of the drugs that Namana pushed suffered, along with their families and the community. A massive amount of work went into tracking the profits he made and it’s satisfying being able to strip these assets from him.

“It’s a great day.”

In July 2019, Namana was jailed for five years and seven months after being charged with leading a family network who were responsible for the sale and supply of methamphetamine in the Wairarapa, following an investigation by the Wellington District Organised Crime Unit and Wairarapa Police.

Profit Forfeiture Orders have already been made against two of his children involved in the syndicate, Chanel Namana and Merepeka Namana.

Chanel Namana was sentenced to six years and four months for her role in the drug dealing, while Merepeka Namana was sentenced to nine months home detention.

A male convicted of supplying the Namana family methamphetamine, Michael Hanna, was sentenced to 12 years and eight months prison in September 2019. Mr Hanna has also had a profit forfeiture order, of over $5 million granted against him.

The purpose of the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act is to confiscate property from persons who have engaged in, or who have profited from, significant criminal activity. To reduce the rewards from crime for individuals, and to reduce the attraction of crime to potential offenders.

“Police will continue to target organised crime offenders through both criminal and civil court jurisdictions,” Detective Sergeant Macdonald says.

“The profit forfeiture orders issued in these proceedings demonstrate the of unlawful benefit received by the offenders. Property to an equivalent value can then be sought for forfeiture regardless of when or how it was acquired.”

“Methamphetamine causes serious harm to our communities, and has a particularly harmful impact in smaller communities, like the Wairarapa. Police will continue to work to strip organised crime groups and their associates of their illegitimate wealth” he says.

