Motorbike rider dies in Northland crash

Source: Radio New Zealand
A motorbike rider has died following a crash in Northland.
Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 1 in Kaitaia at about 8.50pm on Friday.
The rider was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died soon after.
Police said a scene examination has taken place but a investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash was ongoing.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand