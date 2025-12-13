Motorbike rider dies in Northland crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

A motorbike rider has died following a crash in Northland.

Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 1 in Kaitaia at about 8.50pm on Friday.

The rider was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died soon after.

Police said a scene examination has taken place but a investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash was ongoing.

