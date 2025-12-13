Homicide investigation, Ruatiti

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Central District Commander Superintendent Dion Bennett:

A homicide investigation has been launched following the deaths of two people in Ruatiti.

The victims were located by Police at a rural property this afternoon.

A scene examination will begin tomorrow (Sunday 14 December) and is expected to take several days. Post-mortem and formal identification procedures will be carried out in the coming days.

There will be a heightened Police presence in the area as the investigation progresses.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the Ruatiti area who has information about the incident. Please contact Police online at 105.Police.govt.nz, or by calling 105. Please use the reference number P064773873.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.

