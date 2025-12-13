Homicide investigation launched, Rotorua

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Inspector Lew Warner:

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Rotorua overnight.

Just before 8:30pm, Police were called to Ford Road after reports that a vehicle had collided with a tree.

Upon arrival, the sole occupant of the vehicle was located with critical injuries. He died a short time later.

Initial enquiries suggest the injuries sustained are not consistent with a crash, and we’d like to hear from anybody who has information that could assist Police.

We want to hear from anybody who was in or around Ford Road between 8pm and 8:4pm yesterday.

Additionally, anybody who saw a white Toyota Hiace van, registration DFR734 in Ford Road or the surrounding areas.

Anybody with information should contact Police via 105, either over the phone or online, referencing file number 251212/4041.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A forensic examination of the scene and vehicle will be carried out today.

