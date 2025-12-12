Gang gathering prompts increased police for Napier this weekend

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police say there will be an increased presence in Napier this weekend with gang members expected to attend the unveiling of a headstone and a later gathering.

A large number of people were expected at the Wharerangi Lawn Cemetery off Cato Road in Poraiti at 1pm on Saturday and at a later hākari at a local marae.

Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Inspector Lincoln Sycamore said gang members would be among people travelling from outside Hawke’s Bay to pay their respects.

He said police would be taking a firm stance on any breaches of the Gangs Act, poor driving or disorder.

“At the heart of this gathering is a grieving family. Our goal is to reassure people, maintain a visible presence, keep the peace and ensure the safety of everyone,” Sycamore said.

Sycamore urged anyone witnessing illegal behaviour to contact police.

