Store worker assaulted by group in aggravated robbery in Otangarei

A store worker has been assaulted after an alleged aggravated robbery in Otangarei on Wednesday night.

A group of men armed with non-firearm weapons entered the building on William Jones Drive about 7.25pm, police said.

The worker was attacked and received minor injuries.

Police said the offenders appeared to have stolen cash and cigarettes before fleeing on foot towards Taraire Crescent.

“This type of violent behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Whangārei CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer said.

“The victim thankfully didn’t require medical treatment, but is understandably shaken up.

“We are now working hard to hold those responsible to account.”

Pilmer thanked members of the public who had already provided information, but police were urging anyone else who may have seen or heard anything to come forward.

Police would also like to speak to anyone who may be offered cigarettes for sale cheaply.

Pilmer said the public could expect an increased police presence in the area while enquiries were carried out.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information regarding it can contact police by calling 105 and quoting file number 251210/5639.

If you wish to give information anonymously, please call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

