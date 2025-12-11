Police seek truth on serious injuries to 3-week-old baby

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Wescott:

Police investigating the serious injury caused to a young baby in the Hutt Valley are asking the public for information on how the injuries were sustained.

On 2 December, Police were notified that a three-week-old baby had been brought into hospital by her family.

The baby girl presented with a broken leg, which appeared an unusual injury for such a young baby.

The investigation has uncovered contrasting narratives on the circumstances, and officers are appealing to the community to assist with understanding exactly how this baby girl bore such serious injuries to come forward.

Police would like to thank everyone who has come forward so far, and continue to assess all information as it comes in.

The baby’s condition is thankfully improving.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105, quoting file number 251202/5632.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

