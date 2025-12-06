Person hospitalised after Queenstown house fire

Source: Radio New Zealand

About 20 firefighters are tackling a house fire in central Queenstown on Saturday morning.

The fire on Hallenstein Street was reported shortly after 7am.

Fire and Emergency said several people had come out of the house by the time crews arrived, and one was taken to hospital to be assessed for smoke related injuries.

It said the fire had been limited to the garage of the house, and was currently under control.

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand