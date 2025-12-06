Live: FIFA World Cup draw complete: All Whites in Group G

Source: Radio New Zealand

The All Whites have drawn heavyweights Belgium, along with Iran and Egypt in next year’s FIFA World Cup. The sides form Group G, with the All Whites ranked 52 places lower than the Egyptians.

New Zealand was the final country to be drawn by NHL legend Wayne Gretsky, who stood alongside fellow US sports superstars Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal and Aaron Judge to conduct the ceremony.

Iran is currently ranked 20 in the world, while Belgium is eighth. It was always going to be a tough draw for Darren Bazeley’s side, however going into the final round of a very long and often confusing draw process it was clear that some groups were slightly more advantageous than others.

Elsewhere, defending champions Argentina have Algeria, Austria and newcomers Jordan in Group J. England are in Group L, alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama.

Australia will be happy with their result, the Socceroos are in Group D alongside co-hosts USA, Paraguay and a yet-to-be-determined qualifier.

The tournament will kick off on 11 June when Mexico face South Africa at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

