Canterbury service keeping people out of hospital

Source: New Zealand Government

A Canterbury service is helping thousands of people receive timely, quality care in the comfort of their own homes, while freeing up hospital beds for those who need them most, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

Canterbury’s Acute Demand Management Service, which has just marked 25 years, now supports around 110 patients every day. Of these, about 90 patients receive general practice-led in-home care, the equivalent of four to six hospital wards operating in the community. A further 20-25 patients are cared for intensively at home by the mobile acute nursing team, most of whom have been referred directly from hospital and would otherwise remain in hospital.

“This service is delivering real benefits for people who become unwell but can safely receive treatment or tests without being in hospital,” Mr Brown says.

“Patients are receiving care tailored to their needs, in a community setting where they feel safe, supported, and at home. At the same time, it helps ensure Christchurch Hospital can focus on those who need hospital-level care.”

The service is overseen by primary care doctors with direct links to Canterbury Hospital specialists and delivered by highly skilled community nurses and allied health professionals.

Together, they provide care for a wide range of conditions, including:

Chest pain (over 9,000 people annually)

Abdominal pain (over 7,000 annually)

Deep vein thrombosis (nearly 3,000 annually)

Palpitations, including atrial fibrillation (nearly 3,000 annually)

Pneumonia (nearly 3,000 annually)

“Over the past 25 years, this service has transformed care in Canterbury. By bringing treatment closer to home, patients get the right care at the right time, in the place that is best for them, while keeping hospital resources available for those with higher needs.”

In the year to 30 June:

The general practice-led in-home service delivered more than 33,000 packages of care, averaging 178 per weekday.

The mobile acute nursing team managed 2,573 referrals, with patients typically supported for around four days.

Nearly 13,000 diagnostic tests were coordinated, including CT scans, ultrasounds and x-rays.

“This patient-focused initiative works, with high satisfaction reported. Its success comes from community-based health workers and specialist teams working together to deliver hospital-level care to those who would otherwise need admission.

“It’s exactly the kind of innovation across the health system that keeps people well in the community and ensures timely, quality healthcare for all New Zealanders.”

