Siam Paragon Unveils NEXTOPIA, a Global First Prototype for the World of Tomorrow

Source: Media Outreach

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 November 2025 – Siam Paragon, one of the world’s most visited global landmarks, continues to hold a Top of Mind position as a premier destination that consistently delivers experiences beyond expectations. Over the past two decades, Siam Paragon has continuously pioneered new retail prototypes and shaped outstanding success stories. Its latest achievement is the launch of NEXTOPIA: The Prototype for World of Tomorrow, an unprecedented new world created through the combined capabilities of Siam Paragon and global partners, including innovation organizations, business alliances, communities, and Friends of NEXTOPIA. Open to everyone to Join us in the Making of a Better World, NEXTOPIA aims to enrich quality living and meaningful happiness in every dimension. This marks another milestone of success for Siam Piwat, the owner of the Global Destination development concept that delivers experiences beyond expectations and serves as a Game Changer which clearly demonstrates that the capabilities and creativity of Thai people are strong on global stage.

NEXTOPIA, new World-Class Attraction by Siam Paragon, is conceived under a Revolutionary Concept as a major co-creation platform to Co-creating Communities for a Better World. Spanning more than 15,000 square meters on Floors 5 and 5A, the project represents an investment of over THB 850 million.

This is a prototype city of the future that brings together industry leaders, innovators, and environmental advocates to showcase comprehensive sustainable innovations. The space invites everyone to take part in building a better urban community under the concept Join us in the Making of a Better World. Every experience at NEXTOPIA is designed to elevate everyday living with creativity, from environmentally friendly architecture, year-round sustainability-driven activities, and sustainable retail, to dining concepts that place sustainability at their core. NEXTOPIA represents a true integration of sustainability into daily life.



The NEXTOPIA Model is a prototype platform for large-scale collaboration to build a better world. It applies the Co-creation concept with visionary partners and drives practical participation through Experimental Engagement that is enjoyable and creates positive impact leading toward sustainability. The model consists of three core components:

1. Cutting-edge Infrastructure: A vital foundation formed by the Co-creation of 50 visionary organizations across diverse industries, integrating knowledge to collaboratively build a complete model city for the world of tomorrow.

2. Communities: Positive Forces for a Better World. A convergence of active environmental and sustainability advocates powered by more than 30 communities, together with Friends of NEXTOPIA, united to drive long-term impact.

3. Retailers: Defining New Global Standards. Retailers and service providers delivering value-led offerings rooted in Sustainability, Equality, and Inclusivity, comprising more than 40 brands and over 300 SMEs that play a vital role in this ecosystem.

NEXTOPIA represents a significant step in advancing Sustainability into concrete practice. Siam Piwat has consistently operated under the principles of sustainable development, integrating these principles across all dimensions of the organization — from internal management and customer-related activities to projects that continually benefit Thai society. In July 2025, Siam Paragon signed a power purchase agreement with the Metropolitan Electricity Authority under the Utility Green Tariff (UGT1) program, a green electricity service accompanied by a Renewable Energy Certificate (REC). As a result, this makes Siam Paragon as Thailand’s first retail group to source over 30% of its electricity from certified renewable energy of Siam Piwat Group.

Recently, NEXTOPIA achieved a new milestone by receiving the Fitwel Certification (2-Star level). It is officially the first Multi-Tenant Retail Building project in Thailand to earn Fitwel 2-Star Certification, reflecting a commitment to health, well-being, and creating a sustainable environment for all visitors.

NEXTOPIA drives a major Co-Creation movement, uniting leading global organizations to build a prototype city of the future.

NEXTOPIA represents a significant global collaboration, uniting leading organizations to Co-creating Communities for a Better World, with visionary partners collectively advancing sustainability across multiple dimensions. Siam Paragon and NEXTOPIA are working together with the United Nations (UN) and international organizations, including UN Global Compact Network Thailand, UN World Food Programme, UNDP BIOFIN, UNICEF, and WWF, reflecting a global collaboration taking place in Thailand with participation from countries around the world.

NEXTOPIA has been co-founded with the support of more than 50 leading organizations across diverse industries, all sharing a united mission to build a better world. These include principal partners such as B.Grimm, SCG Decor Public Company Limited (COTTO), Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, KASIKORNBANK Public Company Limited, and The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (SCG).

The initiative further brings together a wide range of mission-driven partners committed to creating a better world, spanning multiple industries, including Atelier Ten, Bangkok Cable Co., Ltd. (BCC), NS BlueScope (Thailand), CASA TECH CO., LTD, Coway (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Siam Daikin Sales Co., Ltd., Dynasty Ceramic Public Company Limited, ENDO Lighting Corporation, EEC Engineering Network, JOURNAL CORP CO., LTD., VITTEK, Plan B Media Public Company Limited, Saint-Gobain (Thailand), SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited, The Shell Company of Thailand Limited, Thai Obayashi, TOA Paint (Thailand) Public Company Limited, TPI Polene (Public) Co., Ltd., Urban Architect, Vanachai Group Public Company Limited, Welcraft Products Co., Ltd., and WP Energy Public Company Limited. In addition, NEXTOPIA collaborates with King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), led by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Singh Intrachooto, Chief Sustainability Advisor, who co-creates and oversees the development of this prototype for the world of tomorrow together with the NEXTOPIA Team, a young generation of executives from Siam Piwat.

NEXTOPIA: A prototype space of sustainable innovations and future infrastructure.

NEXTOPIA brings together cutting-edge innovations for sustainable development and applies them across every dimension, from meticulously designed infrastructure to showcased technologies that maximize resource efficiency and generate usable renewable energy. This marks the first time in the global retail industry that a destination unites breakthrough innovation, creative collaboration, and sustainability in a fully integrated ecosystem that sets a new benchmark for the global retail industry.

Sustainable Innovation & Clean Energy

The Kinetic Floor

A kinetic energy floor that converts every step into clean electricity. Built on the idea that everyone can play a role in generating renewable energy, the system not only produces power but also visualizes energy creation in real time. Developed through a collaboration between Bangkok Cable and King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, it showcases technology and creative design as a practical model for sustainable cities of the future.

The Clean Energy

NEXTOPIA partners with B.Grimm to install one of Thailand’s largest solar rooftop systems, converting sunlight into clean energy that can be used directly within the project. This initiative advances accessible green power and enhances a key innovation in clean-energy management for next-generation retail environments.

Innovations for Clean Air & Climate Comfort Solutions

Floor Radiant Cooling

Experience natural cooling through a radiant floor system that eliminates the need for forced-air ventilation. By avoiding air blowers, it reduces the circulation of dust, allergens, and airborne pathogens, ensuring cleaner and safer air. The system is energy-efficient and environmentally friendly, developed by Casa Tech.

The Cooling Waterfall

A 16-meter waterfall flowing across three levels creates a massive natural cooling effect. Acting like a giant air conditioner inspired by nature, it nhances humidity and conserve energy to create a comfortable environment.

DAS & DOAS

Advanced air-conditioning technology by Daikin,combining the Displacement Air System (DAS) with the Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) to mirror cleanroom mechanisms. The system continuously separates and removes stale air, contaminants, and airborne pathogens, delivering purified, fresh, and comfortably cool air throughout the space.

Healthy Building Materials and Paints

NEXTOPIA uses TOAspecialty paints that are free from mercury and lead and emit ultra-low volatile organic compounds (VOCs), ensuring exceptional indoor hygiene and compliance with global green-building standards. Additionally, TPI Polene, Vanachai Group, and Saint-Gobainsupply building materials specifically engineered to reduce hazardous chemical emissions and minimize environmental impact across the project.

Recycle Building Material

BlueScope metal sheetsare used as sustainable building materials that offer high recyclability and long-lasting structural durability. By applying recyclable, robust materials, NEXTOPIA reduces resource consumption in a measurable and meaningful way.

Beyond delivering purified air with precise temperature and quality control 365 days a year, NEXTOPIA is enriched with meaningful art, architecture, and interior design. Key highlights include The Tree of Life, a grand entrance that welcomes visitors into the prototype city of tomorrow; The Spiral, a sculptural staircase linking Floors 4, 5, and 5A, designed with a nature-inspired concept that artistically reconnects humans with the natural world, enhanced by art pieces made from upcycled materials; and The Forest Canopy and The Ocean Canopy, avant-garde interior creations made from recycled materials and ocean waste, transformed into captivating works of art. The atmosphere is further elevated with a bespoke fragrance exclusively crafted for NEXTOPIA by JOURNAL, enhancing the sensory experience throughout the space.

The Globe at NEXTOPIA: World Sustainable Reflection and Global Trend

Discover a new way of seeing the planet through The Globe: World Sustainable Reflection and Global Phenomena, a striking installation floating at the heart of NEXTOPIA. Created in collaboration with Plan B Media, this immersive centerpiece presents a new perspective of our world through real-time sustainable storytelling. Highlight Innovations Include:

Real-Time Planetary Data: Displays live global climate conditions and natural phenomena, powered by insights and scientific data from the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency ( GISTDA ) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration ( NASA ).

Displays live global climate conditions and natural phenomena, powered by insights and scientific data from the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency ( ) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration ( ). Eco Impact Dashboard: A dashboard visualizing environmental impact in 4 dimensions: energy use, water use, waste management, and electricity produced from every step on The Kinetic Floor, represented as a power index displayed on The Globe.

Experimental Engagement: Playful Participation That Drives Real Impact

Every step in NEXTOPIA encourages you to live sustainably in simple, enjoyable ways. Interactive attractions are thoughtfully integrated throughout the city, inviting visitors of all ages to take part in meaningful, hands-on experiences, such as:

The Vertical Farm: A real vertical farming experience brought to life for the first time within a city-center retail destination. This attraction showcases cutting-edge Thai agricultural technology, allowing visitors to join inspiring workshops and plant their own vegetables and herbs with ease. Participants can take their harvest home or have it used in restaurants within NEXTOPIA. Co-created with Distar .

A real vertical farming experience brought to life for the first time within a city-center retail destination. This attraction showcases cutting-edge Thai agricultural technology, allowing visitors to join inspiring workshops and plant their own vegetables and herbs with ease. Participants can take their harvest home or have it used in restaurants within NEXTOPIA. Co-created with . AR Binoculars: Special augmented-reality binoculars help visitors better understand the innovative features across NEXTOPIA. By pointing the device at different spots, digital explanations appear instantly, making learning intuitive and engaging for both children and adults.

Special augmented-reality binoculars help visitors better understand the innovative features across NEXTOPIA. By pointing the device at different spots, digital explanations appear instantly, making learning intuitive and engaging for both children and adults. NEXTOPIA Mascots: Meet the citizens of NEXTOPIA which are Nextsi, Tobi, and PYE. Our friendly mascots positioned throughout the space to welcome and interact with visitors, adding fun and connection to the journey.

In addition, everyone can experience NEXTOPIA anytime, anywhere through NEXTOPIA World on the ONESIAM SuperApp. Users can explore stories and information about each zone, stay updated on upcoming activities, and actively participate in Co-creating Communities for a Better World with NEXTOPIA. The platform also rewards users with exclusive benefits through Green Points, encouraging sustainable engagement in everyday life.

NEXTOPIA is driven by Communities & Friends of NEXTOPIA, united to build a better world.



NEXTOPIA is a space designed for meaningful participation, inviting everyone to engage in activities that generate positive impact for society and the planet. Through ECO-workshops, exhibitions, and thought-provoking talks featuring global sustainability leaders, NEXTOPIA fosters inspiration and collective action. The Community Room, a co-working hub in the heart of Bangkok, welcomes all to work, collaborate, and exchange ideas, serving as a year-round center for community empowerment. It stands as a catalyst for communities dedicated to improving lives and creating a better world — 365 days a year.

Everyone is invited to Join us in the Making of a Better World, raising awareness and driving action on global issues spanning social equity, environmental protection, and humanitarian causes under the concept of Global Awareness. This mission is powered by community organizations, thought leaders, and media allies who share the same values and are committed to transformative change. Partners include AUTISTIC THAI FOUNDATION, CANNS, CHALUPAS, DOTS COFFEE, FYI MARKET, IWELTY.CLUB, LOCAL ALIKE, LOOPERS, Microsoft, MIRREN, PATOM ORGANIC LIVING, PEACHES ACTIVE, PRECIOUS PLASTIC, SOAP OPERA, SOI DOG FOUNDATION, SOUL GLOW WITH MAI, SOUL 4 STREET, THAILAND GASTRONOMY NETWORK, THE PAWSE CLUB, TOCA, UNITY.BANGKOK, USEMEREPEAT, VTOPIA, WAMP.CO, WORLD FOOD PROGRAM, WWF, YAMAHA, YPS PILATES, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Carbon Institute for Sustainability, Thailand Environment Institute Foundation, Social Enterprise Thailand Association, The Royal Flora Ratchaphruek, CNN, ENVIRONMAN and many more who will join in creating meaningful initiatives For the Greater Good together.

In addition, Friends of NEXTOPIA: inspiring individuals from diverse fields and influential voices will take part in sharing knowledge, perspectives, and creative experiences. This group includes Khemupsorn Sirisukha (Little Big Green), Pattaradanai Setasuwan (Koen), Amata Chittasenee (Pearypie), Charee Boonyavinij (Uncle Ree), Jinn Sattapornsattitsuk (GROM), Pimlada Chaiyapreechawet (PEAR is hungry), Sai Scott, Intiporn Taemsukhin (Maxdicine), Warut Chanthayanont, Jiraroach Pochanavaraphan,

Dr. Saran Naraprasertkul, and many others who will collaborate to deliver inspiring talks, meaningful storytelling, and creative workshops aimed at building a better world.

NEXTOPIA Creates a Platform for Entrepreneurs with a Sustainability Mindset

Within NEXTOPIA, entrepreneurs come together to build businesses that generate positive impact for communities, society, and the country. They operate responsibly, offering products and services under the concept of Co-creating Communities for a Better World, designed for a new generation of conscious consumers who value smart choices, sustainability, and creativity that benefits both people and the planet.

Beyond commerce, NEXTOPIA also serves as a platform of opportunity, bringing together individuals from diverse backgrounds to create meaningful change. Guided by the values of Sustainability + Equality + Inclusivity, this space recognizes the potential of every person to contribute — whether by showcasing purposeful products or participating in community-driven initiatives. NEXTOPIA becomes a Life Transformation experience, where every visit delivers a sense of pride through meaningful involvement in protecting the planet and creating value for others — an experience that money simply cannot buy.

A Creative Powerhouse of Green Entrepreneurs, from Thailand to the World

Led by ECOTOPIA, a community that believes “Together, we can co-create the world better.” This space curates sustainable products and innovations from environmentally conscious entrepreneurs — from local SMEs to global brands — across 8 key categories: Upcycled, Zero-Waste, Hygienic, Beautiful, Stylish, Kids, Green, and Wellness. ECOTOPIA is a platform that empowers everyone to drive real change, helping people discover simple, everyday ways to live more sustainably. Every product embodies purpose, creativity, and the commitment of its creators. Every purchase and every act of participation becomes a meaningful contribution, benefiting you, your community, and the planet.

ECOTOPIA has been recognized among Asia’s 20 Coolest Retailers, selected by Inside Retail, a leading retail business media in Asia that highlights brands celebrated for their uniqueness, creativity, and power to inspire across the Asian region.

In addition, NEXTOPIA brings together leading sustainable brands from across industries including Doi Tung from Mae Fah Luang Foundation, Chan, MIIR, Sedar.W, Shima Park (first in Thailand), Somuti, Sudtana, and many more who are joining this future-forward movement.

NEXTOPIA also welcomes pets, opening a new world for you and your animal companions. Club Pawrents by Arak offers curated products specially designed for pets, along with professional veterinary services by Arak Animal Hospital, led by expert veterinarians providing comprehensive care. The full-service clinic will officially open on December 12, 2025. In addition, animal lovers can explore Pawtopia, a joyful haven filled with quality brands and adorable products, offering an exciting shopping experience for every pet parent.

A New Standard of Sustainable Dining & Café Experiences

NEXTOPIA curates restaurants and cafés built on the principles of Sustainability, where every brand operates responsibly — reducing waste, minimizing food loss, and managing food waste properly with a commitment toward Zero Waste to Landfill. The spaces are powered by clean energy from WP Energy, while menus highlight fresh, healthy ingredients sourced from local farmers, celebrating flavors that are both delicious and responsible. Every dish is crafted with taste and purpose, allowing guests to enjoy memorable dining while contributing to a better world. Discover world-renowned and Thai favorites including L’antica Pizzeria Da Michele and Gordon Ramsay Street Burger, each opening their first location in Thailand at NEXTOPIA Siam Paragon. Other highlights include %Arabica, A Keen House, City Fresh, Crafter by Hobs, Dean & Deluca, Distar Fresh, Fallabella, Fatbro, FIKKA, Gelateria Kitokki, GROW by getfresh, Gong Cha, Henry Fry, Hopsy. Story, Kyo Roll En, Nicolo, Piche, Shabu Baru, Shersanctuary Teabar, Small Table, Ta Lay Jai, Kai Yang Suea Yai, Tiew Copper Craft, Sapparos, and more. NEXTOPIA also welcomes socially impactful concepts such as Dots Coffee, a café employing visually-impaired baristas, and SC All-Day Morning Café, a breakfast-inspired experience served all day long.

At the heart of NEXTOPIA stands The Spiral, a striking staircase leading to the 4th floor where EATELIER, a new era of Dining Entertainment, unfolds. This innovative destination blends culinary art with music, fashion, and culture, revolutionizing the way people dine and unwind. Designed as Bangkok’s first “Eat–Drink–Chill Hub,” it introduces an immersive experience never before seen in the city. Rooted in the concept of “Curation & Co-Creation,” EATELIER brings together Michelin-starred chefs, artists, performers, and entertainment icons from Thailand and around the world to co-create exclusive culinary journeys. The experience is elevated further with Live Bands & DJs, energizing the space with vibrant, day-to-night atmosphere filled with flavor, creativity, and excitement.

The launch of NEXTOPIA marks a pivotal milestone as Siam Paragon enters a new decade, completing the most significant renovation in its 20-year history. This transformation introduces world-class attraction that elevate the global retail destination to the next era. Among the highlights is MELAND, one of the world’s most advanced indoor theme parks and the first global flagship outside China, opening on Level 5. Additionally, EATELIER, a groundbreaking Dining Entertainment destination on Level 4, emerges as the newest hangout hub in the heart of Siam.

NEXTOPIA, Prototype for The World of Tomorrow, stands as a global destination that creates meaningful value for every visit, for individuals, communities, and the planet. It is set to become a powerful magnet that draws people from every corner of the world. Siam Paragon continues its unwavering commitment to delivering experiences beyond expectations, consistently introducing groundbreaking phenomena that redefine the industry. This reinforces its position as a Revolutionary Retail Development, a true game-changer in global retail real estate, and secures its place as the number-one global destination in the hearts of Thai consumers and international travelers alike.

Hashtag: #NEXTOPIA #PROTOTYPEWORLDOFTOMORROW #SIAMPIWAT #SIAMPARAGON #ECOTAINMENT #YEARENDCELEBRATION #20YEARSIAMPARAGON #PROTOTYPECITYOFTOMORROW #COCREATEFORABETTERWORLD #SUSTAINABILITY #RETAILSUSTAINABILITY #WORLDOFTOMORROW #BANGKOK #CHRISTMASINBANGKOK #BANGKOKHAPPENING

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.