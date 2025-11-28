Live: Football Ferns v Australia

Source: Radio New Zealand
The Football Ferns will end the year against an Australian side brimming with stars and a nation that they have not beaten in more than 30 years.
The 33rd-ranked Ferns take on the 15th-ranked Matildas at Polytec Stadium in Gosford, Australia, on Friday night.
Kickoff is at 9.30pm NZT.
