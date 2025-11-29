HONMA Golf Announces Interim Results for FY2025/26 Strong Growth in Korea While Other Markets under Pressure

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 November 2025 – HONMA Golf Limited (“HONMA”; together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; HKEx stock code: 6858), one of the world’s most prestigious golf brands, announces its consolidated interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2025 (the “Period”).

Financial Highlights

In the face of a slowing global economy, heightened policy uncertainty and intensified competition across the global golf industry, the Group’s revenue for the Period declined by 18.1% year-on-year to JPY7,867.5 million (equivalent to USD53.9 million), on a constant currency basis.

Korea delivered an exceptional performance, achieving comparable sales growth of 44.9% during the Period. Retail sales in Korea surged by 70.8%, on a constant currency basis, driven by continued improvements in retail operations.

Outside Korea, sales in China (including Hong Kong and Macau) remained subdued, recording a marginal decline of 0.4% on a constant currency basis. Japan posted a 33.1% decrease on a constant currency basis, reflecting the impact of wholesale channel restructuring.

Gross profit margin remained resilient, improving by 0.5 percentage points to 53.5% compared with the same period last year, supported by notable margin gains in Korea and China (including Hong Kong and Macau).

Net operating cash flow remained positive at JPY1922.9 million (equivalent to USD13.2 million).

Major Achievements

During the six months ended 30 September 2025, the golf industry faced intensified competition and shifting dynamics in player participation and purchasing behaviour, driven by a slowing global economy and regional challenges. Despite these headwinds, HONMA remained firmly committed to executing its long-term strategy. The group continued to invest in product innovation, expand its distribution network, and strengthen brand marketing initiatives, while maintaining a robust financial position and healthy cash flow.

Korea Market Bucks Trend with Growth

Despite subdued market conditions and weak sentiment, Korea delivered an exceptional performance during the Period, defying broader industry headwinds. Supported by the Group’s continued success in its DTC operations and the renewal of its distribution arrangement, Korea achieved strong growth across both retail and wholesale channels. Sales from self-operated stores surged by 70.8%, while distributor sales rose by 41.5%, both on a constant currency basis. Enhanced consumer experiences and refined merchandising strategies provided additional momentum, driving a marked improvement in profitability. During the Period, gross profit margin expanded to 65.6%, underscoring the effectiveness of HONMA’s channel strategy and its ability to capture demand in this dynamic, premium-performance golf market.

Newly Launched Products Achieved Good Performance

HONMA’s latest product introductions have resonated strongly with golfers, reinforcing the brand’s reputation for Japanese craftsmanship and product performance. On a constant currency basis, country-specific clubs recorded solid comparable growth of 36.9%, while putter sales rose by 39.0%, reaffirming HONMA’s strong brand equity. The Tour World series also gained traction, with sales in the Chinese Mainland, the US and Europe increasing by 19.3%, 130.4% and 19.1% respectively, all on a constant currency basis. In addition, golf balls achieved notable success in China, posting a 52.3% increase following the launch of a multipack series tailored to consumer preferences. These results underscore HONMA’s ongoing commitment to product innovation and its ability to capture demand across key markets.

Re-defining the HONMA Brand

HONMA continued to implement a range of initiatives to reinforce its global brand positioning and deepen engagement with target consumers. To re-establish HONMA as a dynamic, relevant, and premium golf lifestyle brand among digitally savvy younger golfers, the Group has consistently enhanced its global website and social media presence through regular, high-quality visual and content updates, driving brand awareness and product appeal.

Supported by a full-channel approach and increased investment in digital marketing, HONMA’s e-commerce sales grew by 5.1% in the Chinese Mainland and 25.6% in the Taiwan market.

Business Outlook

In the years ahead, HONMA will continue executing its long-term growth strategy to position itself as a world-leading golf lifestyle brand. This strategy builds on the Group’s rich heritage, expanding distribution network, cutting-edge technologies, and traditional Japanese craftsmanship. Key priorities include enhancing and transforming brand value to strengthen customer loyalty, consolidating leadership in the super-premium segment, and driving meaningful progress in the fast-growing premium-performance category. HONMA also aims to deliver sustainable growth in North America and Europe through an updated product and distribution strategy, while expanding complementary non-club product lines to offer a complete golf lifestyle experience. Additionally, the Group will maintain its focus on product innovation to align with evolving market trends and consumer preferences.

Mr. LIU Jianguo, Chairman of the Board, President, and Executive Director of HONMA Golf Limited, stated: “Despite ongoing market challenges, HONMA has demonstrated resilience, maintained strong gross margins, and expanded its direct-to-consumer channels. By anchoring our strategy around the super-premium and premium-performance segments, enhancing digital capabilities, and optimizing our distribution network, we have established a solid foundation for sustainable growth and are well-positioned to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders.”

