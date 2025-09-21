$20 million to boost ED staffing

Source: New Zealand Government

Emergency departments will receive a $20 million boost to increase frontline staffing across hospitals nationwide over the next nine months, Health Minister Simeon Brown has announced.

“Emergency departments have just had their busiest winter ever, and too many New Zealanders are still waiting too long in EDs,” Mr Brown says.

“This $20 million investment will deliver more staff on the frontline, relieve pressure on hospitals, and deliver faster care for patients. Hospitals will be able to recruit additional doctors, nurses, and support staff, with an initial focus on those hospitals facing the greatest challenges.

“It will strengthen senior decision-making at the front door, improve patient flow through EDs and wards, and boost weekend capacity. It will also expand advanced nursing and allied health roles, bolster cleaning and orderly support, and increase access to hospital-in-the-home and flex beds during periods of surge.

“We know more will be needed in the years ahead. This is about investing now, while Health New Zealand plans for the future.”

Mr Brown says the initiative will be funded from Health New Zealand’s baseline as part of its $1.37 billion annual uplift.

“Under Labour, ED performance collapsed – from 89.2 per cent in 2017 to just 67.5 per cent in 2023. We’ve reinstated the shorter stays in ED target, and performance is already turning around.

“This year, our Government is investing $32.7 billion in health to strengthen services, grow the workforce, and upgrade vital infrastructure so New Zealanders can access timely, quality care. That includes hiring more doctors and nurses, as well as boosting access to GPs, 24/7 online doctors, and community health workers – but we know there’s more to do.

“We also know ED staff are working incredibly hard under significant pressure, and we are grateful for the care they provide to patients every day.

“The Government is restoring targets, investing in the frontline, and delivering results for patients. This $20 million boost for EDs is another step in relieving pressure, backing our health workforce, and ensuring New Zealanders get the care they need, when they need it.”

