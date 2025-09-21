$100 million boost to upgrade hospitals nationwide

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is delivering a major $100 million investment to accelerate improvements across New Zealand’s hospital facilities, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“This Government is doing the basics well – delivering the frontline health infrastructure that has long been neglected,” Mr Brown says.

“New Zealanders deserve modern, resilient hospitals that can deliver timely, quality care. That’s exactly what we’re focused on.”

This funding as part of Budget 2025 forms part of the Government’s wider plan to restore core public services and deliver timely, quality healthcare for all New Zealanders.

“We are backing our hospitals with the upgrades they need – expanding clinical spaces, addressing urgent problems, and ensuring facilities are fit for purpose both now and into the future.”

The $100 million programme will be delivered through two key streams:

21 local projects across the country to expand and modernise clinical spaces and supporting services.

A remediation programme focused on strengthening essential infrastructure and reducing the risk of disruption to clinical services.

“Projects will be delivered from Whangārei to Queenstown, each reflecting local priorities. These include:

Increased clinical space in emergency departments

New transit lounges

Additional clinical spaces

Laboratory refurbishments

Additional car parking

“At Manukau Health Park, a new oncology infusion centre will almost double treatment capacity and improve access to cancer care for the Counties Manukau community. With more infusion chairs, consultation rooms, and support services, the centre will also expand beyond breast cancer to provide treatments for conditions such as respiratory and bowel cancers.

“Every project will make a real difference for patients and staff – whether that means shorter emergency waits, faster cancer treatment, more timely elective surgery, or improved access to services.”

Alongside these local upgrades, this funding will support nine remediation programmes across hospital facilities.

“These works will strengthen the critical infrastructure that keeps hospitals safe and reliable – including heating, power, hot water, and air conditioning. By tackling urgent risks and building resilience, we are ensuring hospitals can deliver the care New Zealanders rely on, every hour of every day.”

Mr Brown says these small-scale upgrades are designed to deliver practical, quicker benefits directly to the communities that need them, and build on major, longer-term hospital projects such as Nelson and Wellington announced in this year’s Budget.

These projects will also support jobs across the construction sector nationwide, with most set for delivery in 2026 and some extending into 2027.

“This is practical, targeted investment that will improve patient flow, support frontline staff, strengthen resilience, and help us deliver on our health targets.

“We are delivering the hospital infrastructure New Zealanders need – now, and for future generations.”

