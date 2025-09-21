NHG Health And Tanoto Foundation Jointly Launch “I Can’t Believe It Tastes So Good” Healthy Cookbook

Source: Media Outreach

(Left to right) Associate Professor Karen Ng, Chief, Primary Care, Population Health, NHG Health, Chief Executive Officer, NHG Polyclinics; Mr Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Health and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, Adviser to Sembawang GRC GROs (Sembawang Central); Ms Belinda Tanoto, Member, Board of Trustees, Tanoto Foundation; and Professor Benjamin Seet, Group Chairman Medical Board (Research) and Co-chair, Academic Partnership Office, NHG Health, launching the healthy cookbook ‘I Can’t Believe It Tastes So Good!” at NHG Sembawang Polyclinic.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 September 2025 – Today, NHG Health and Tanoto Foundation jointly launched a cookbook titled, ‘I Can’t Believe It Tastes So Good’ – featuring 100 healthy recipes inspired by Chinese, Malay, Indian, Western and other cuisines, a nod to Singapore’s rich cultural diversity as the nation celebrates SG60. In conjunction with the cookbook launch, NHG Polyclinics, the primary care arm of NHG Health, organised a cooking demonstration, which brought together residents and patients to learn about healthier cooking tips from dietitians and patient advocates, as well as healthy lifestyle habits.

2 The event was graced by Mr Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Health, Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, and Adviser to Sembawang Group Representation Constituency Grassroots Organisations (Sembawang Central). It was held at the NHG Sembawang Polyclinic Health and Wellness Studio located within Bukit Canberra, an integrated sports and community hub.

3 Launching the ‘I Can’t Believe It Tastes So Good’ cookbook, Minister Ong Ye Kung, said, “Healthy eating is one of the best forms of preventive care. When residents and patients make better food choices together, we not only improve personal well-being but also form friendships and strengthen community bonding. I hope this cookbook can play a positive part in this process.”

4 ‘I Can’t Believe It Tastes So Good’ cookbook is jointly funded by NHG Health Fund and Tanoto Foundation under the NHG Health Diabetes Reversal Programme. Its recipes are specially curated by clinicians and dietitians from NHG Polyclinics and nutritionists from Temasek Polytechnic, based on feedback from patients and community volunteers who participated in tasting sessions or tried these recipes at home. The cookbook offers practical easy-to-follow meals for every occasion and for everyone, especially those managing diabetes and other chronic conditions.

5 “This collaborative cookbook shows how primary care professionals, patients and the community can come together to promote healthy living and build a healthier Singapore. Designed and curated as a key resource for residents and patient empowerment, the cookbook is more than just a collection of healthy recipes; it serves as a bridge connecting families through the shared joy of cooking and creating memories together,” said Associate Professor Karen Ng, Chief of Primary Care, Population Health, NHG Health, and Chief Executive Officer, NHG Polyclinics.

6 “Diabetes is one of the biggest health challenges in Singapore today,” said Belinda Tanoto, Member of the Board of Trustees, Tanoto Foundation. “We’re excited to launch this cookbook with NHG Health to show that healthy food can be simple, tasty, and easy to prepare. With small changes, we hope more Singaporeans can enjoy healthier meals and build lasting habits.”

7 “Diabetes remains a major health challenge for Singapore. The goal of NHG Health is to not only bring the disease under control and to prevent its complications, but to empower individuals to better manage their health. This cookbook is an example of how we bring real-world solutions directly into homes and kitchens, and our commitment to adding years of healthy life for our population,” said Professor Benjamin Seet, Group Chairman Medical Board (Research), NHG Health.

8 Serving as a resource, the ‘I Can’t Believe It Tastes So Good’ cookbook provides useful details of key nutrients for every dish. Each recipe has been thoughtfully planned to include ample protein, vitamins and fibre (e.g. colourful vegetables), and lower saturated fat, sugar and sodium content to suit different levels of calorie intake required at every stage of life, including those managing chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure, while preserving the flavours of the dishes. The recipes also use simple, fresh ingredients paired with herbs and spices to create meals that are both nutritious and full of flavours, a key highlight of the cookbook.

9 With its launch, NHG Polyclinics’ family physicians, dietitians and nurses will use the cookbook to guide patients to specific recipes to reinforce the importance of healthy eating as part of their patient’s health and treatment plan. Patients will be taught how to plan their meals by mixing and matching the recipes to suit their nutritional needs for better health goals. For instance, the elderly will be guided on choosing recipes that are higher in protein and rich in fibre, and lesser in saturated and trans-fat and sodium to support muscle health, digestion and overall vitality while those with weight concerns will be guided to select the low-calorie recipes. The recipes will also be used at cooking workshops conducted by the Patient Advisory Council members and patient volunteers at the Health Studios located at NHG Polyclinics. It is available to members of the public at https://for.sg/2025-healthy-cookbook to inspire more people to share healthier home-cooked meals with family and friends.

10 “As a dietitian, I often see patients who struggle to eat a balanced meal. One of the reasons is not knowing how to choose healthier ingredients and their limited understanding of food nutrients that the body requires. With this cookbook, it makes it easy for those with dietary restrictions to plan their daily meals. We hope the cookbook can create a rippling effect, inspiring more people to cook their own meals and eat healthier,” said Pauline Xie, Principal Dietitian and Assistant Director of Clinical Services, NHG Polyclinics.

Name Glossary

Associate Professor Karen Ng Chief, Primary Care, Population Health, NHG Health; Chief Executive Officer, NHG Polyclinics 黄明燕副教授 总主任,基层医疗,国民保健, 国立健保集团; 行政总裁 国立健保集团综合诊疗所 Belinda Tanoto Member of the Board of Trustees, Tanoto Foundation 陈昱廷 董事会成员 陈江和基金会 Professor Benjamin Seet Group Chairman Medical Board (Research), NHG Health 薛寒友教授 集团医疗委员会主席(医学研究) 国立健保集团 Ms Pauline Xie Principal Dietitian Assistant Director, Clinical Services NHG Polyclinics 谢欣盈 首席营养师 副处长, 医疗事务处 国立健保集团综合诊疗所 NHG Health Fund 国立健保集团基金 NHG Polyclinics 国立健保集团综合诊疗所 Poliklinik Kumpulan Jagaan Kesihatan Nasional Nasional

Hashtag: #NHGHealth

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.