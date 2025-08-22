Two officers injured and one nearly hit by vehicle following incident in Lower Hutt

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Inspector Wade Jennings, Hutt Valley Area Commander:

Two Police officers have been injured and one officer nearly hit by a vehicle following an incident in Lower Hutt this morning.

At around 11.20am, Police were conducting a checkpoint on Gracefield Street where a vehicle has failed to stop.

The vehicle has narrowly missed a police officer while attempting to avoid the checkpoint.

Police did not initiate a pursuit however kept observations on the vehicle.

Some time later, the man and the vehicle were located on Randwick Road.

Police attempted to speak to the man, however he continued to act in a threatening way.

While arresting the man, two police officers have been bitten and have sustained minor injuries.

A short time later, the man was tasered and taken into custody at the scene.

The two officers and the man are currently being medically assessed.

Charges against the man are being considered.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI