Rotorua homicide: Name release

Police can now confirm the name of the victim of the homicide on Trigg Avenue on Wednesday (20 August).

He was 41-year-old, Temutu Vincent Ehau, of Rotorua.

Police continue to support Mr Ehau’s whānau during this difficult time.

We continue to ask for anyone that may have seen what happened to please get in touch.

We are also keen to review any CCTV or dashcam footage from the Trigg Ave area around midday Wednesday 20 August.

If you have any information that can assist the investigation, please make a report at 105 online, or by calling 105, using the reference number 250820/8065.

