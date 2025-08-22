Have you seen Ingrid Nason?

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Ingrid Nason, who has been reported missing from the Three Kings area.

The 33-year-old was last seen on 15 August and is described as between 165-170cms tall with green eyes and blonde hair.

Police and Ingrid’s family have concerns for her welfare and would like to find her as soon as possible.

If you have seen her or have information that might help us find her, please call 111 and quote reference number 250817/7487.

