Winter still has some bite left for South Island motorists

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

Motorists are being reminded that winter isn’t over yet and an expected cold blast in the central South Island over the next few days could make for challenging driving conditions.

Forecasts supplied to New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) suggest gusty cold southerly winds, rain, sleet and snow in some places from tomorrow, in addition to morning frosts and possible icy conditions on some roads, as a low-pressure system moves over New Zealand.

“Spring may be in sight, but as we often see in August, there’s still some winter driving conditions for us to contend with,” says NZTA system manager Mark Pinner.

“As a lot of people head to higher elevations at this time of year for some skiing, we encourage people to plan ahead and be aware of the potential for the weather to close in and restrict travel.”

Affected roads include the alpine passes, inland state highways in Canterbury and the Mackenzie Basin, the Kaikoura coast and State Highway 75 on Banks Peninsula.

Two to four centimetres of snow is forecast for State Highway 7 tomorrow, above 600m in the area east of Lewis Pass, and for State Highway 73 east of Craigieburn Cutting. Further snowfalls are expected on Saturday and remaining icy showers on Sunday, along with the risk of morning frosts.

On State Highways 8 and 80, snow and sleet showers are expected from tomorrow afternoon, with a risk of one to two centimetres of snow accumulating especially at higher elevations such as Aoraki-Mount Cook and SH8 north of Irishman Creek. Frosty conditions are also expected in the days that follow.

Metservice says snow may fall as low as 500 metres across the Canterbury High Country and Southern Lakes, and some southern alpine passes have road snowfall warnings in force for Friday morning, but more may be required as we head further into the weekend.

Strong wind gusts are expected for exposed parts of SH75 and the Kaikoura coast on Saturday.

“We will have crews out and ready to respond to the weather conditions and impacts on the highway networks,” Mr Pinner says.

“That may include clearing snow or laying grit on icy roads. If conditions are bad enough, temporary speed reductions or road closures are also possible.”

“We want to remind motorists to drive with care and to the conditions – including being visible, reducing speed, adjusting the travelling distance behind other motorists and avoiding sudden braking or turning movements.”

Plan ahead by visiting our Journey Planner site, and helpful tips about winter driving can be found below:

Winter driving

