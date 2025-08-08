Union Appointments – Sandra Grey elected as new NZCTU President

Source: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi has announced that its affiliate unions have elected Sandra Grey as the new NZCTU President.

Grey is the National Secretary, and a former president, of the Tertiary Education Union – Te Hautū Kahurangi. She has a long history in the tertiary education sector and served as the spokesperson for the Campaign for MMP.

“We are thrilled that Sandra has been elected as the incoming president of the Council of Trade Unions and look forward to the experience and energy that she will bring to the role,” said NZCTU Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges.

“Following on from Richard Wagstaff’s 10 years of dedicated service as president and lifelong commitment to the trade union movement, Sandra is well placed to continue to grow the movement and campaign for working people’s rights.

“Sandra wants to build union power and ensure unions are seen and present in workplaces across the country. This work has never been more important,” said Ansell-Bridges.

“Life is too hard for working people and their families right now. Children are going hungry. People are living in their cars. Many workers have to take up multiple jobs just to make

