NZ-AU: IperionX Granted Up to US$150 Million in Tax-Exempt Private Activity Bond Issuance Capacity

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IperionX Limited (IperionX) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX), a leading advanced materials company, has received a reservation of up to US$150 million in tax-exempt private activity bond (PAB) capacity from the Commonwealth of Virginia’s industrial development bond program.

Tax-exempt private activity bonds are issued by state or local authorities to finance private projects that deliver public benefits such as job creation, supply-chain resilience and regional economic growth. Interest paid to investors is federally – and often state – income tax exempt, allowing issuers to access capital at materially lower funding costs than taxable debt.

About IperionX

IperionX is a leading American titanium metal and critical materials company – using patented metal technologies to produce high performance titanium alloys, from titanium minerals or scrap titanium, at lower energy, cost and carbon emissions.

Our Titan critical minerals project is the largest JORC-compliant mineral resource of titanium, rare earth and zircon minerals sands in the United States.

IperionX’s titanium metal and critical minerals are essential for advanced U.S. industries including space, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, hydrogen, automotive and additive manufacturing.

