11 arrested on active warrants across Waikato

Police have arrested and charged 11 people after an operation targeting alleged offenders with active warrants to arrest in several Waikato towns.

Inspector Karl Thornton, Area Commander for Western Waikato, says the one-day operation was focused on locating alleged offenders with warrants to arrest and holding them to account.

“A number of those arrested today have caused significant harm in our community, and this operation shows that Police will not tolerate it.”

The warrants to arrest were issued for a number of separate and unrelated incidents in the Ngāruawāhia, Huntly, Te Awamutu, and Kihikihi areas.

The charges relate to shoplifting, theft, receiving stolen property, assaulting a child, burglary, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, obtaining by deception, and driving matters (namely driving with excess breath alcohol).

Police are pleased with the outcomes of this operation, however acknowledge the increased Police presence may have caused concern within the community.

“Our Whānau Engagement Team and Maori Pasifika Ethnic Services are out in the community to ensure those affected are provided with support moving forward,” says Inspector Thornton.

Six men and five women between the ages of 21 and 59 are due to appear in court at a later date.

Police urge the public to contact Police immediately on 111 if they see any unlawful or suspicious activity.

Information can also be reported after the fact, or in non-emergencies, via our 105 services, and anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

