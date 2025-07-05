Update: Baby critically injured at Foxton Beach address dies

Source: New Zealand Police

To be attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Deegan, Central District Investigations Manager:

The 6-month-old baby who was found with critical injuries at a Foxton Beach house last weekend has now sadly died.

Police were called to the Seabury Avenue property early last Sunday, and the baby had been airlifted to Starship Hospital in Auckland.

A homicide investigation has now commenced as Police continue to work to establish when and how the fatal injuries likely occurred.

A number of people have already been spoken with and we continue to liaise with medical experts.

We extend our condolences to the baby’s family at this time, and request their privacy be respected.

