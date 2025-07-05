Serious crash, Pokeno

Source: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are assisting the victim of a serious crash in the Avon Road area, Pokeno.

Police were called to the scene about 6pm.

Initial indications suggest a person has fallen from a vehicle and has been seriously injured. It’s believed the incident occurred on SH2, between Pokeno and Mangatawhiri.

Road closures are in place, and Police ask motorists to avoid the area.

We would also like anyone who witnessed this incident to please speak with us as soon as possible.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote reference number P063076728.

