Appeal for information after Whanganui aggravated robbery

Attributable to Detective Sergeant Andrew Jurgens, Whanganui CIB:

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after an aggravated robbery at a Whanganui jewellery store this afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene on Victoria Avenue about 1pm after a man reportedly entered the store with a hammer.

He has then allegedly smashed several display cabinets and taken a number of items, before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

The store’s staff were fortunately not injured, however they were understandably distressed by what happened.

An investigation has been launched and Police are actively seeking the man allegedly responsible.

We are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to us to please come and do so.

We would also ask anyone who may have captured cellphone or dashcam footage of the incident to please share it with us as soon as possible.

Please get in touch through our 105 service, either by phone or online, quoting reference number 250705/5503.

