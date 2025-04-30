Schneider Electric advances in product environmental data transparency

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 April 2025 – Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has launched its Environmental Data Program. This initiative, which builds on the legacy Green Premium label, provides customers with unique access to information on the environmental impact of its products, enabling them to make better informed, data-based decisions and meet evolving regulatory requirements with confidence.

Schneider Electric has frequently been recognized as a leader in sustainability—including being named the world’s most sustainable company by Time Magazine and Statista in 2024 and by Corporate Knights for the second time in January 2025. It is this commitment to environmental leadership and customers’ growing demand for transparency that has led to the launch of this program.

By providing critical information, like carbon footprint, energy efficiency, packaging and recycled content, Schneider Electric helps customers make choices that align with their sustainability goals, enabling them to better track, understand, and reduce their own environmental impact.

Schneider Electric now shares information on 14 environmental data attributes up from the 5 previously disclosed by the company’s legacy Green Premium Label, offering a more comprehensive understanding of a product’s environmental impact. Those 14 attributes are available online for 110,000 commercial references. Schneider Electric aims to provide the same coverage for 155,000 commercial references by the end of the year, covering 80% of product turnover – up from 70% today.

With 2024 officially recorded as the hottest year on the planet, the urgency for accelerated progress on environment and climate action has never been more apparent. At the same time, studies show that the global economy is only 7.2% circular. Regulatory evolutions over the past years (such as the draft EU Green Claims Directive) have been raising the bar for transparency and accountability. The data provided by the Environmental Data Program will make it easy for customers to use these metrics for both business, as well as compliance and reporting purposes. Environmental data transparency is fundamental to both decarbonization and competitiveness, two goals that will define the times ahead. Ultimately, it’s about powering choices thanks to better, clearer, and more reliable data.

Chris Leong, Schneider Electric’s Chief Sustainability Officer, explains: “With over 15 years of experience in environmental product data, we’ve built a legacy of trust and transparency. Now, with the Environmental Data Program, we’re setting a new benchmark for environmental data accessibility and performance. We remain committed to helping our customers and partners across the industry to continue making informed, data-based, and responsible decisions with transparency at the core to use better, use longer, use again.”

Céline Coulibre-Duménil, Chief Sustainability Officer at Rexel, global leader in the distribution of electrical supplies, values the Environmental Data Program: “Giving customers access to more transparent and factual product data to help them make informed decisions on the environmental impact of their choices is a must. We support Schneider Electric’s ambition to influence the industry towards more environmental product transparency.”

