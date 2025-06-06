Voting Opens for 2025 New Zealand Tree of the Year

Source: Press Release Service

Tree of the Year NZ 2025 launches this week, inviting the public to vote for their favourite from a shortlist of six remarkable trees across the country. Run by the NZ Notable Trees Trust, Tree of the Year is a celebration of the iconic trees that shape our landscapes, memories, and communities.

Sponsored by Delta Utility Services and supported by the NZ Arboricultural Association, the competition shares stories of trees that hold cultural, historical, and personal significance—drawing inspiration from the long-running European Tree of the Year.

Last month, New Zealanders were encouraged to nominate a single tree that holds special meaning—not a whole species, but one tree with a unique story. The aim? To highlight the deep-rooted connections we share with these living treasures.

Brad Cadwallader, Trustee of the NZ Notable Trees Trust, says the heart of the competition lies in community engagement.

“These trees are part of our shared story—they hold our memories, mark our histories, and shape our landscapes. Tree of the Year is about celebrating that connection and recognising the guardians who care for them.”.

Voting opens 5 June at and closes midnight 30 June. The 2025 winner will be announced on 5 July.

Visit the website to learn about each finalist and vote for your favourite www.treeoftheyear.co.nz

This year’s finalists include

The Fairy Tree, Auckland Domain—some places stay with us long after we’ve left them.

St Luke’s Gum, Greytown —where history and mischief intertwine.

Rangiora Borough School Redwood— some trees help shape who we become.

Te Herenga Ora, Burnside High School, Christchurch—some paths deserve to be remembered.

The Phantom Rātā, Lake Ōkataina — some spirits are rooted deep in the land.

The Chook Tree, Waianakarua, Otago — some trees remind us not to take life too seriously.

Media Release 6 June 2025

Related Posts:

MIL OSI