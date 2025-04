Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Haast Highway/State Highway 6 is closed near Paringa following a crash.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 4:50pm.

One person has been seriously injured.

The road is expected to be closed for a significant period of time.

Detours are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays.

