Two men charged in relation to South Wairarapa homicide

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Two men have been jointly charged with murder in relation to the death of a man in South Wairarapa yesterday afternoon.

The men, aged 23 and 25, are due to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow.

Further charges against the pair are being considered.

Our investigation continues, with one focus being to establish what other parties may have been involved in the incident.

We can however say that Police believe it involved parties known to each other, with no ongoing risk to the public.

We appreciate the community’s continued support as we work to make enquiries in the Wairarapa, and people will continue to notice an increased Police presence.

We want to thank those people who have already come forward and shared valuable information, which has assisted with our enquiries to date.

Police are still appealing to anyone who has information to please come and speak with us.

If you can help, please contact us on 105 either online or over the phone.

Please reference Operation Ascot – reference number: 250322/8281.

