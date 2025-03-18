NZTA confirms speed limits reviews for additional state highway sections

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has confirmed that formal speed reviews will be undertaken for sixteen additional sections of state highway which had been scheduled to automatically revert to previous higher speed limits.

Under the Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2024, sections of state highway that are classified as urban connectors where speed limits have been lowered since 1 January 2020 are required to automatically reverse back to their previous higher speed limit by 1 July 2025.

“Following publication of the list of auto-reversal locations in January this year, NZTA has received feedback on a number of urban connectors where the community is strongly in support of keeping the current lower speed limits, instead of seeing them reverse. Following careful consideration of this feedback and past evidence of community support, we can confirm that formal speed reviews on these urban connectors will now be undertaken,” says Vanessa Browne, NZTA Group General Manager Transport Services.

The formal speed limit reviews will include public consultation, which will be open for six weeks from early April 2025. Further information will be available when consultation opens, including an online consultation survey.

Once the consultation is completed, NZTA will analyse the feedback, alongside technical data and cost-benefit analyses, before decisions are made on the final speed limits for these sections of road.

List of state highway urban connectors subject to formal speed review and consultation

Region Locality Section of State Highway Approx length (km) Current speed limit (km/h) Previous speed limit (km/h) Northland SH1 Kaitaia North From north of Wireless Road to north of North Park Drive 1 60 100/70 Northland SH1 Kaitaia 50 From north of North Park Drive to south of North Park Drive 0.29 50 70 Northland SH11 Te Haumi From north of Smith Camp Road to south of Tohitapu Road 1.06 50 80 Northland SH1 Moerewa From east of Leaity Street to east of Sir William Hale Crescent east. 1 50 70 Waikato SH1C Hamilton From north east of Lorne Street to west of Howell Avenue 2.8 60 80 Waikato SH26 Hamilton From SH1 intersection to north east of Berkley Avenue 0.65 50 60 Waikato SH1 Turangi From south of Waiotaka Road to south of Te Arahori Street 2.1 60 80 Bay of Plenty SH5 South Rotorua 50 70m northwest of Malfroy Road to south of the SH5/SH30 Old Taupō Road/Hemo Road roundabout 2.91 50 80 Bay of Plenty SH30 Whakarewarewa to Tihiotonga From centre of SH5/SH30 Old Taupō Road/Hemo Road roundabout to north east of Tarawera Road 3.83 50 50, 60, 70, 80 Bay of Plenty SH30A 150m west SH30/SH30A intersection to SH30A eastern termination point 0.15 50 70 Gisborne SH35 Okitu From north of Sirrah Street to south-west of Wairere Road. 2.59 60 70 Gisborne SH35 Gisborne From east of Wheatstone Road to north-west of Coldstream Road. 1.8 60 80, 70 Manawatū – Whanganui SH3 Whanganui From north of Tirimoana Place to south of Turere Place 0.77 50 70 Top of the South SH6 Marybank From north east of Allisdair Street to south west of Atawhai Crescent North. 1.79 60 100, 80 Top of the South SH6 Wakefield North From north-east of Bird Lane to north-east of Franklyn Close 0.8 60 70 Canterbury SH1 Rakaia township Rakaia township urban area 1.1 50 70

Separate to the speed reviews listed above, NZTA has also undertaken consultation on 49 state highway locations (rural connectors and interregional connectors) across the country which are also subject to the reversals provisions of the Rule. This consultation closed on Thursday, 13 March 2025. Decisions on the final speed limits for these sections of road will be made before 1 July 2025.

For more information see:

www.nzta.govt.nz/new-speed-reviews(external link)

