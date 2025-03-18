Fatal crash, Onaeroa, New Plymouth District

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Two people have died following a two-vehicle crash on Main North Road Onaeroa, New Plymouth District.

Emergency services responded to the scene around 1:50pm.

Two people were subsequently located deceased inside one of the vehicles.

A third person from the second vehicle was transported to hospital in a moderate condition.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit complete a scene examination.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre



MIL OSI