Glendene warrant uncovers firearms

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Police have uncovered a cache of firearms and ammunition while investigating a stolen motorbike.

On Wednesday morning, the Waitematā Gang Disruption Unit executed a search warrant in Glendene.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Williams says says a man and woman were located at the address by Police staff, who were assisted by the Waitematā Offender Prevention Team.

“During the search we located three pistols, three rifles and a modified firearm,” he says.

“Among other items were dozens of rounds of ammunition and firearms parts.”

Police also found methamphetamine paraphernalia at the address.

Detective Senior Sergeant Williams says a 51-year-old man, who is an associate of the HeadHunters Motorcycle Gang, has been charged with firearms and drugs offences.

He was expected in the Waitākere District Court today, charged with:

-Three counts of unlawful possession of a pistol

-Three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm

-Unlawful possession of ammunition

-Possession of methamphetamine utensils

Police enquiries are continuing into the stolen motorbike.

Detective Senior Sergeant Williams says: “We are incredibly pleased with the outcome of Wednesday’s search warrant.

“This represents yet more firearms being taken out of circulation in the public, with offenders being held to account.”

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI