Barnardos decision reversed

Source: New Zealand Government

Minister for Children Karen Chhour has intervened in Oranga Tamariki’s review of social service provider contracts to ensure Barnardos can continue to deliver its 0800 What’s Up hotline.

“When I found out about the potential impact to this service, I asked Oranga Tamariki for an explanation. Based on the information I have received, Oranga Tamariki’s handling of this process has not met my expectations,” says Mrs Chhour.

“I met with Oranga Tamariki last night, and instructed them to work with Barnardos to ensure the service can continue to be delivered to families and children.

“I have huge respect for Barnardos and the vital work they do in our communities, and am extremely disappointed that Oranga Tamariki’s handling of this process has put them in this position.”

Over the last year, Oranga Tamariki has been reviewing its contracts to address under-utilised or under-performing services, remove the duplication of services being provided, and align services to its core business priorities.

“While the Government must ensure these providers are delivering outcomes many New Zealanders expect and rely on, the timeliness of communication and engagement with the sector was handled poorly by Oranga Tamariki, creating unnecessary disruption and uncertainty for both providers and the public,” says Mrs Chhour.

“I have asked Oranga Tamariki to pause its current review and extend existing contracts for providers who do not have a current contract, or have a contract that will end shortly, until 31 December 2025.

“This will provide more certainty to providers and allow Oranga Tamariki to input into the wider work the Government is undertaking on social service contracting practices.”

