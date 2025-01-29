Make a splash at these toddler pools this summer

Source: Auckland Council

As Auckland temperatures rise, many tots and toddlers will enjoy cooling off in one of the regions’ pools this summer – even if they haven’t learnt the word pool yet. There are many toddler-friendly pools around Auckland ready to help your child make a splash, helping them to stay cool, learn life-long skills and gain confidence in the water.

Toddler pools and paddling pools are a great way for little ones to get comfortable around water. By having a dedicated pool, toddlers can have fun while learning water skills without the risk of colliding with older children. These pools are especially designed to make the swimming experience more enjoyable for little ones – the shallow water allows them to touch the bottom easily and often these pools are slightly warmer. Make sure to check the opening hours of toddler pools as they may be closed at times when adult pools are open.

Safety first

Toddlers are a handful in or out of the water, and safety is crucial when swimming with small children. Pools for toddlers make it easier for adults to focus their attention on little ones in the pool. Never turn your back on a toddler in the water – our safety rules state that a caregiver 17 years and over must be within arm’s reach of children under four at all times.

Children aged 5-10 must be supervised and adults must be close enough to provide immediate assistance.

Follow the child-to-adult ratios when supervising your children. One adult should accompany no more than two children aged four and under; for children aged 5-10 the ratio is four children to one adult. Please note that for hygiene reasons children under three must wear a waterproof swimming nappy – an easy way to keep the nappy in place is by dressing your child in togs over the top.

Learn a life skill

Babies as young as six months can take part in swimming lessons at Auckland Council’s pool and leisure centres. There is a dedicated babies class for infants aged six months to one year, and for kids aged 1-3 there are three toddler classes, based on your child’s ability to submerge on cue and confidence to swim independently. For kids aged 3-5 there are three dedicated pre-school classes. Unsure which class suits your child? Check out this swim level flow chart or book an assessment.

Six toddler pools to try

There are many toddler pools to choose from around the region, but here are a few of our favourites.

1. Lloyd Elsmore Park Pool and Leisure Centre

Located in Pakuranga, this is the perfect spot for kids and toddlers. The indoor splash pool is 33°C and features a fountain so littlies can play and get used to the feeling of water on their face. The learners’ pool features a wheelchair accessibility ramp and has depth ranges of 0.75m-0.9m. The facility also has an outdoor splashpad, which is another fun way to cool off during summer.

Opening hours:

Toddler splash pool: 30am-5.15pm

Splash pad: 10am-6pm (weather dependent, December-March/April)

2. Albany Stadium Pool

Toddlers and young ones are well catered for at Albany Stadium Pool. The dedicated toddler pool is heated to 31°C and features a play centre and slide – it’s wheelchair accessible and water wheelchairs are available. There’s also an indoor splash pad, over-the-pool rock climbing wall and a 20m programmes pool for swimming lessons.

Toddler pool hours:

Monday-Friday 30am-7pm

Saturday-Sunday 8am-7pm

3. Ōtara Pool and Leisure Centre

This fantastic community facility features a toddlers’ pool heated to a comfy temperature of 32°C. A colourful water feature helps kids have fun while learning important water skills. The 15m learners’ pool is a great option for older children advancing with their swimming, and older kids can also enjoy the outdoor pool in the summer months.

Toddler pool hours:

4. Grey Lynn Paddling Pool

This dedicated outdoor toddler pool is popular with tots during the summer months. The hexagonal pool has a maximum depth of 0.75m, is sheltered from the sun by shade sails and is patrolled by a lifeguard during opening hours. It’s right next to a playground so your kids will stay active wet or dry.

Toddler pool hours:

5. Manurewa Pool and Leisure Centre

This all-ages centre features a toddlers’ splash pool with a fun umbrella fountain. The water is heated to a balmy 32°C. The learners’ pool features three lanes making it great for swim lessons, and it can also be accessed by a ramp.

Toddler pool hours:

6. Moana Nui-a-Kiwa Pool and Leisure Centre

This facility in Māngere is fun central all year round. Indoors there’s a toddlers’ pool that’s 0.3-0.9m deep, and features a friendly orca sculpture and a splash pool with a bubble pit. The learners’ pool has a depth of 0.75-1.1m, great for lessons. Outdoors there’s a splash pad, and for older kids there’s a hydroslide and a dedicated bombing pool so your kids can learn to pop a manu.

Toddler pool hours:

Click here for a full list of Auckland Council pools and opening hours

MIL OSI