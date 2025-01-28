Information sought following incident in Palmerston North bar

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Palmerston North last night and would like to speak to witnesses.

Police were called to a bar on Main Street about 11:30pm, after reports of an altercation between a small group of people.

Upon arrival one person was located with a stab wound to the neck, requiring hospital treatment.

A scene guard was in place at the premises overnight and Police will conduct a scene examination today.

If anyone has any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250128/6100.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

