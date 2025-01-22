Bridge blocked by truck crash – State Highway 50, Central Hawke’s Bay

Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

A bridge on State Highway 50 in Central Hawke’s Bay is blocked after a truck hit the side of the bridge this afternoon.

The bridge over Mangaonuku Stream, between Tikokino and Maraekakaho, is expected to be closed for several hours, until the truck can be removed.

The road has been closed at the intersections of State Highway 50 and Maraekakaho Road, and State Highway 50 and Tikokino Road.

Motorists planning to travel in the area are advised to use State Highway 2 as an alternative.

There are no reports of serious injuries to the two occupants of the truck.

