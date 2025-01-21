Study options on display at EIT Tairāwhiti Info and Enrolment Day | EIT Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti

Source: Eastern Institute of Technology – Tairāwhiti

EIT Tairāwhiti is gearing up to welcome prospective students to its Info and Enrolment Day this week, offering an opportunity to explore the diverse range of study options available.

The event will be held on Thursday, January 23, from 9am to 6pm, at the EIT Tairāwhiti Campus in Gisborne, giving attendees the chance to connect with tutors, student advisors, and support staff.

EIT provides a variety of qualifications, from certificates and diplomas to degrees and postgraduate programmes, with flexible study options including full-time and part-time learning.

Campus Manager Waata Shepherd says the event is a great opportunity for the community to explore their options and take a step toward their future.

“This day is all about helping people of all ages find the right study path—whether they’re looking to upskill, switch careers, or take on a new challenge,” he says.

Waata says that EIT is proud to offer programmes that cater to a wide range of interests and career pathways.

“We are unique in offering a full range of qualifications, from certificates to postgraduate level, with flexible study options to suit different lifestyles. Studying with us allows students to stay close to their whānau and community while gaining high-quality qualifications, such as the Bachelor of Māori Visual Arts through Toihoukura.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to take a campus tour, meet tutors, and speak with student advisors to learn how EIT can support their educational goals.

For more information, visit EIT Tairāwhiti’s Facebook and Instagram pages, or call 0800 CALL EIT.

