Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

There are delays on State Highway 30 at Kinleith after logs spilled from a trailer that separated from a logging truck this afternoon.

The incident was reported about 3.55pm, and occurred between Ohakuri and Pukerimu roads. No injuries have been reported, but at least one vehicle has been damaged after hitting a log.

Motorists are advised to expect delays while the scene is cleared.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI