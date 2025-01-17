Rockfall protection work planned for State Highway 59. Pukerua Bay – Paekākāriki

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

Work will begin next Monday night (20 January) to reduce the risk of slips on State Highway 59 north of Pukerua Bay.

It is the next stage in ongoing rockfall protection on the route between Pukerua Bay and Paekākāriki and is near the site of a major overslip repair completed in 2022.

Location of rockfall protection works, SH59 Pukerua Bay – Paekākariki

Contractors will be on site from Monday, 20 January through until the end of March. Abseilers will begin by constructing a safety barrier on the southbound lane to catch potential rockfalls, preventing them from reaching the road.

The intention is to further reduce the risk of slips and rockfalls on the highway and improve its resilience and reliability for drivers. On average, over 7,000 vehicles use the highway daily.

The work will affect traffic flows on the route, with stop/go traffic management in place at the work site on weekdays, and a temporary 30 km/h speed limit at nights and on weekends.

Drivers should allow extra time for their journeys or use State Highway 1 Transmission Gully (Te Aranui o Te Rangihaeata) as an alternative route.

NZTA/Waka Kotahi and the Wellington Transport Alliance thank drivers for their patience and cooperation while this essential state highway work is completed.

Works Schedule and Traffic Management:

Monday, 20 January until the end of March Monday, 20 January: Stop/Go traffic management, 10 pm – 2 am (for site set up) Weekdays: Stop/Go traffic management, 9 am – 4 pm (no work on weekends) Weekends and nights: 30 km/h temporary speed limits



