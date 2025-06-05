Auckland Council backs environmental stars with a burst of funding

Source: Auckland Council

Sixty-four conservation projects carried out by mana whenua and community groups around Tāmaki Makaurau have received Auckland Council funding in the current financial year to help protect, restore and enhance the natural environment.

Another 44 projects will also receive funding over the next two years.

Community Committee chair, Councillor Angela Dalton says a new streamlined process has delivered support for environmental-related projects this year where it is needed most to help achieve regional Tāmaki Makaurau conservation and water quality goals.

“We have clearer visibility on where funding will make the biggest difference and the application process is now easier for the groups who work on environmental projects to be considered for funding opportunities,” Cr Dalton says.

On 27 May, the council’s Community Committee members approved $731,000 in funding to help support the goals of 23 community groups working to protect and restore the environment, through the 2024/2025 Regional Environment and Natural Heritage (RENH) grant.

General Manager Environmental Services Samantha Hill says grants ranging from $5,800 to $85,000 have been allocated to projects that will help to protect and restore native ecosystems, grow community involvement and contribute to Māori outcomes.

“One of the projects delivers pest control to help long-tailed bats living in Franklin; another supports mana whenua-led conservation work on Aotea / Great Barrier Island, and several other groups are carrying out ongoing predator control and native habitat restoration to support a range of threatened native species,” says Ms Hill.

“With the invaluable work these community groups are doing, we will see significant steps in progress to protect, improve and minimise risks to our natural environment. It is important for us to continue to recognise and support the tireless commitment given by these dedicated community-led conservation groups and their many volunteers.”

A separate group of 23 projects have also been approved with Community Coordination and Facilitation grants from the Natural Environment Targeted Rate (NETR) for region-wide and large-scale conservation activities.

Last year, $1 million delivered in grants supported by the Natural Environment Targeted Rate delivered a $6.10 return for each $1 invested on projects benefiting the natural environment.

Finally, an additional 18 projects will receive a share of ​$1,222,268 in funding from the council’s Healthy Waters department to support environmental projects in 2024/25. These projects will enhance water quality and improve flood resilience.

All applications were rigorously assessed against key criteria. Fair distribution across the region was also considered in recommendations made for grant allocations. Projects have been approved for funding in all local board areas.

Year Grant Name Allocation 2024/25 Regional Environment and Natural Heritage (23 applicants) $ 731,000 2024/25 2025/26 2026/27 Community Coordination and Facilitation (23 applicants) (23 applicants) (21 applicants) $ 973,800 $ 773,000 $ 702,000 2024/25 Water Quality and Flood Resilience (18 applicants) $1,222,268

More detail on the environmental projects Auckland Council is supporting in this financial year, and in 2025/26 and 2026/27 is available in this PDF document.

