Motorcyclist dies following crash in Palmerston North on 6 January

A motorcyclist critically injured in a crash in Palmerston North on 6 January has passed away in hospital.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, occurred at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Manapouri Crescent in Hokowhitu at around 2.10pm on Monday 6 January.

The motorcyclist was transported to Palmerston North Hospital with critical injuries and was subsequently transferred to Wellington Hospital.

Tragically, he died in Wellington Hospital on 9 January.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.



