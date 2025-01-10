Motorcyclist dies following crash in Palmerston North on 6 January

By
LiveNews Publisher
-
0
2

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

A motorcyclist critically injured in a crash in Palmerston North on 6 January has passed away in hospital.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, occurred at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Manapouri Crescent in Hokowhitu at around 2.10pm on Monday 6 January.

The motorcyclist was transported to Palmerston North Hospital with critical injuries and was subsequently transferred to Wellington Hospital.

Tragically, he died in Wellington Hospital on 9 January.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
 

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre. 

MIL OSI

Previous articleTrend Micro and Intel Innovate to Weed Out Covert Threats

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR