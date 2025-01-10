“Frustrating and distressing”: DOC appeals for information after seabirds killed

Source: Department of Conservation

Date: 09 January 2025

A concerned member of the public reported the incident, which happened around 12 pm on Friday, January 3.

DOC Hauraki Operations Manager Avi Holzapfel is dismayed by the report of harm to wildlife.

“It’s extremely frustrating and distressing to hear about this kind of wilful mistreatment of wildlife,” says Avi. “We’re very grateful to the person who reported this to us for their continued assistance.

“So far, we have images of the vessel alleged to be involved, and have made enquiries with local marinas and databases to identify its owner.

One of the boats sought to aid the investigation.

Image: Supplied

“We are keen to speak with people on board two vessels pictured seen in the area at the time, one of which bears the name ‘Dad & Me’, and any other members of the public who may have witnessed the incident.”

If anyone has more information they can provide about this incident, please contact the DOC HOT line on 0800 362 468 or wildlifecrime@doc.govt.nz, quoting CLE Incident CLE-8275.

Many seabirds are classified as absolutely protected under the Wildlife Act 1953. Hunting or killing absolutely protected wildlife can result in penalties of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to $100,000, or both.

Update: Police have now spoken to people on the other vessel, and are confident they are not involved and do not know those on the suspected offending vessel.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

MIL OSI