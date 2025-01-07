Arrests made following overnight incidents in Raglan

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Attributable to Inspector Andrea McBeth, Hamilton City Area Commander:

Seven young people have been arrested following incidents including antisocial road-user behaviour, attempted theft and a car fire in Raglan last night.

At around 2:50am, Police responded to reports of a vehicle – believed to be stolen – doing burnouts on Riria Kereopa Memorial Drive. The occupants then reportedly attempted to steal a vehicle from an address on Manukau Road a short time later.

Police from both Western Waikato and Hamilton City responded, locating the vehicles leaving Raglan. The drivers were signalled to stop, however they continued.

No pursuit was initiated, instead Police maintained long-range observations of the vehicles. Tyre-deflation devices were successfully deployed on both vehicles at Main Road and a second time at Mangakino Road/ SH23.

One vehicle was abandoned on Mangakino Road/SH23, and the second vehicle continued to Waitetuna Valley Road where it was abandoned. All occupants were arrested.

A young person is due to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court in due course on charges of unlawfully taking a motor-vehicle, and failing to stop for Police. The remaining six young people have been referred to Youth Services.

In a separate incident a couple of hours later, a vehicle was allegedly set on fire down a bank at Wainui Road, which spread to surrounding scrub. The fire was extinguished later that morning, and enquiries are ongoing to determine if the incidents are linked.

I would like to commend the officers involved in the initial response – it was a well-executed plan by officers from two areas within the Waikato District.

We understand this activity is incredibly frustrating for the community, and we will continue to work hard to identify and arrest those involved.

If you witness any suspicious activity, please contact Police on 111 if it’s happening now or on 105 either online or over the phone if it is after the fact.

