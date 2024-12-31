Appeal for information following serious assault

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Police investigating a serious assault that occurred in in Lower Hutt on Saturday morning are seeking help from the public.

We are asking anyone who was in the vicinity of the public toilets next to the Avalon Park Pavilion at around 11am on Saturday 28 December, to please get in touch if you heard or saw anything suspicious.

In particular, we would like to speak with anyone who noticed a Caucasian male with blonde hair, aged between 14-17 years old, wearing a light-blue coloured sweatshirt and black pants behaving suspiciously in the area – including whether they saw him enter or leave the toilet block (off Fairway Drive) and which direction he went.

You can update us at 105 online now, or call 105. Please use reference number 241228/8289.

Police are speaking with an individual in relation to the assault, and the victim is being supported.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI