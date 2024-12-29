Operation Breeze – woman dies after incident in Feilding

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson, Palmerston North Police



Police have commenced an investigation after a woman died in Wellington hospital today following an incident in Feilding on Thursday, 26 December – Boxing Day.

Early morning on Friday, 27 December, the woman was transported by ambulance to Palmerston North Hospital after becoming unwell from an injury she suffered the previous evening.

While in hospital, her condition deteriorated to the point where she became critically ill.

The woman was then transferred to Wellington Hospital where she died today, Sunday 29 December.

Police are speaking with the occupants of the Feilding address to understand what occurred overnight Thursday to early morning Friday.

A scene examination was completed at the address yesterday.

Police extend our sympathies to the family of the deceased as we continue our work to piece together how she came to be injured.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI